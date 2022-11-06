Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 6th (AAU, APTO, BLIN, DBVT, GBR, LEDS, LFVN, MHLD, NBRV, NEON)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, November 6th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Almaden Minerals Ltd alerts:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.