Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 6th (AAU, APTO, BLIN, DBVT, GBR, LEDS, LFVN, MHLD, NBRV, NEON)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, November 6th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

