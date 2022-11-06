Reviewing Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Energizer and Novonix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 4 1 0 2.20 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energizer presently has a consensus price target of $33.83, suggesting a potential upside of 16.39%. Given Energizer’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than Novonix.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Energizer has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Energizer and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 7.09% 51.08% 4.31% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energizer and Novonix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $3.02 billion 0.69 $160.90 million $2.97 9.79 Novonix $6.11 million 100.13 -$51.83 million N/A N/A

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novonix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Energizer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energizer beats Novonix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, and children's and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac, Hard Case, Dolphin, Varta, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. Further, the company designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, and Bahama & Co; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

