Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 408.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.66. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.