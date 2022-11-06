Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2,300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works comprises approximately 0.4% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Bath & Body Works worth $25,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

BBWI stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 5,727,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,692. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

