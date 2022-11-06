Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Has $868.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2,305.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 13.3% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $868,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.19. 1,958,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,738. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

