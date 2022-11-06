Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Invests $263,000 in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $266,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $693,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

BBDC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 374,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

