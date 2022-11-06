Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Takes $3.54 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 0.1% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,456. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.95. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

