Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $377,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in American Express by 421.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $5.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.72. 3,322,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.20. The firm has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

