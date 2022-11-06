RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.31

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $5.16. RF Industries shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 2,094 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RF Industries in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.