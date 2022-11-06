Ribbon Finance (RBN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $113.46 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $113.46 million and $783,474.00 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Ribbon Finance alerts:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

