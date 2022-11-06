RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 498.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 57.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 391.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 72.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.89. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $121,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNG. KeyCorp began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

