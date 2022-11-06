Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $76,020.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,938.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007725 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00038714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00046928 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000389 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00022892 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004712 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00247598 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

