Robert W. Baird Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $152.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SRPT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.91.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $103.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.09. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.69.

Insider Activity

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.56% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 57,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.43 per share, with a total value of $5,962,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,613,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,112.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

