Round Dollar Price Hits $13.45 on Major Exchanges (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $72,629.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.45 or 0.00063488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

