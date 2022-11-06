Royal Bank of Canada Increases Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $68.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.75.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $68.12.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.