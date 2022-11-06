Royal Bank of Canada Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$30.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.39.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TSE TPZ opened at C$23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.63. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$16.31 and a 12-month high of C$24.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.03.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Topaz Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 173.33%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

