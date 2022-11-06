Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target to $10.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,784,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,204,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

