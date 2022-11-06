Royal Bank of Canada Trims Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Target Price to $28.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PARA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

