RS Group’s (RS1) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RS1 has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.26) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.14) to GBX 1,250 ($14.45) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($13.87) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,246 ($14.41).

RS Group Price Performance

Shares of RS Group stock opened at GBX 882.50 ($10.20) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,003.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. RS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 790 ($9.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,169 ($13.52). The firm has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,801.02.

RS Group Cuts Dividend

RS Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. RS Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

