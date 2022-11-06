Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rubicon Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Rubicon Technology Dividend Announcement

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $11.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

Insider Activity at Rubicon Technology

In other Rubicon Technology news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of Rubicon Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 1.02% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Further Reading

