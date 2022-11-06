Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 8th

Shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Safe-T Group stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Safe-T Group has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 101.13% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safe-T Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Dawson James lowered Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFET. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Safe-T Group by 307.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Safe-T Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safe-T Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Safe-T Group by 466.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

