Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
SFE stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
