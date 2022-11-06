Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

SFE stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Safeguard Scientifics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

