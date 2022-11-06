Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 12.8 %

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,752,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,600,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,140,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6,897.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 860,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,135,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after acquiring an additional 795,306 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 676,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

