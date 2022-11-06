SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

SBFG opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in SB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

