SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %
SBFG opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.
Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)
