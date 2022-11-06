SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPNE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.95.

SeaSpine stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.35. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $16.56.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $67.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.92 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SeaSpine by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 77.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

