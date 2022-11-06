Secret (SIE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,425.00

Secret (SIE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Secret has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $21.74 million and $3,425.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00130617 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00235178 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00070298 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024558 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00649203 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $764.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.