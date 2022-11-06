Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70 to $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.66. Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.70-$9.00 EPS.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,877. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sempra by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 201,853 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 436.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after acquiring an additional 149,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Sempra by 465.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 70,879 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.