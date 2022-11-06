Serum Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00003769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $99.89 million and approximately $47.54 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Serum has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.00598875 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,618.62 or 0.31194425 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

