Sfmg LLC Buys 1,113 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,839 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 9.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 47,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $142.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.87. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

