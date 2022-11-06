Sfmg LLC Buys 214 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 140,262 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $98.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.37. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

