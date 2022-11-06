Sfmg LLC Buys 426 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 87,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OMC opened at $72.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $69.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

