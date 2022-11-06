Sfmg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 18.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSM opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.05. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $409,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,254,666.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

