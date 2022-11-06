Sfmg LLC Purchases New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $276.06 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

