Shentu Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.97 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004205 BTC on exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $77.94 million and $3.97 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00601784 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.47 or 0.31345950 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,105,163 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

