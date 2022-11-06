Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($22.89) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,970.71 ($22.79).
The Weir Group Price Performance
WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,681 ($19.44) on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,312 ($15.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,936.50 ($22.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,488.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,509.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,546.97.
Insider Activity
The Weir Group Company Profile
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.