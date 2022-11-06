Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($22.89) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,970.71 ($22.79).

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,681 ($19.44) on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,312 ($15.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,936.50 ($22.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,488.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,509.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,546.97.

In related news, insider Stephen G. Young purchased 1,981 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,607 ($18.58) per share, with a total value of £31,834.67 ($36,807.34).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

