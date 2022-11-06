Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 42,709 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2,917.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,709 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,235,000 after buying an additional 321,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

