Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $44.20 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

