Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $239.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.35. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $292.05.
About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
