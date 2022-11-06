Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 592.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.77.

