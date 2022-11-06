Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

