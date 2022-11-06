Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 20,025 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8,706.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $110.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.33.

