Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 2,027 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $57.60 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

