Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,497 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000. Hubbell accounts for approximately 0.7% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $237.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.73. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $242.74.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.