Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 580,878 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 580,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

