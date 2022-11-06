Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.0% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $45,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $211.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

