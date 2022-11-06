Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2,931.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,192,000 after buying an additional 5,853,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,911 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,155,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,020,000 after purchasing an additional 412,264 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,912,000 after purchasing an additional 87,542 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.62. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

