Sisecam Resources LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:SIRE)

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

Sisecam Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SIRE opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $463.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.68. Sisecam Resources has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sisecam Resources Company Profile

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

