Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,918 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKY. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:SKY opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

