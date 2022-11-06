Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Craig Hallum

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SKY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Skyline Champion from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday.

SKY stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,687.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 155.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

