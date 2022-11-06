Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Craig Hallum

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SKY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Skyline Champion from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday.
Skyline Champion Trading Down 1.2 %
SKY stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18.
Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.
