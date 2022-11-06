Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Buys 593 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.59.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.28. 4,623,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.01 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.94. The company has a market cap of $256.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

